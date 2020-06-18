Dr. Neri Blanco-Cuevas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blanco-Cuevas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neri Blanco-Cuevas, MD
Dr. Neri Blanco-Cuevas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS and is affiliated with Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Blanco-Cuevas works at
Loida M. Hernandez MD Prof Corp.4441 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (702) 240-6374
Desert Springs Hospital2075 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (702) 240-6374
Valley Hospital Medical Center620 Shadow Ln, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 240-6374
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
I have been a patient of Dr. Neri Blanco-Cuevas for over 10 years. Of all doctors I’ve been to, Dr. Blanco is the best doctor and general surgeon in Las Vegas. She’s experienced, professional and very caring. After 3 unsuccessful hernia repairs I had back home in Hawaii, Dr Neri Blanco did an excellent job in repairing my hernia 10 years ago here in Las Vegas. I am so blessed and fortunate to have found and know her. Thank you, Dr. Blanco!
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1023085982
- UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS
Dr. Blanco-Cuevas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blanco-Cuevas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blanco-Cuevas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blanco-Cuevas works at
Dr. Blanco-Cuevas has seen patients for Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blanco-Cuevas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Blanco-Cuevas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blanco-Cuevas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blanco-Cuevas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blanco-Cuevas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.