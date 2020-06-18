Overview

Dr. Neri Blanco-Cuevas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS and is affiliated with Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Blanco-Cuevas works at Neri Blanco General Surgeon in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.