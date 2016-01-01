Dr. Nereida Parada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nereida Parada, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nereida Parada, MD is a Pulmonologist in New Orleans, LA. They completed their fellowship with Boston University School Med|Boston University School Of Med
Dr. Parada works at
Locations
Tulane Lung Center1415 Tulane Ave Fl 7, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 420-0321
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nereida Parada, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1376636175
Education & Certifications
- Boston University School Med|Boston University School Of Med
- U Pittsburgh Hosps|University Pittsburgh Hosps
- Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Parada works at
