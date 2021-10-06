See All Podiatrists in Irving, TX
Dr. Nere Onosode, DPM

Podiatry
4 (39)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Nere Onosode, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Irving, TX. They graduated from Medical School - New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

Dr. Onosode works at Surgical Care of Las Colinas in Irving, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX and Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ANADEL Center for Foot & Ankle Reconstruction
    6750 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 160, Irving, TX 75039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 864-7353
  2. 2
    ANADEL Center for Foot & Ankle Reconstruction
    3140 Legacy Dr Ste 330 Bldg 300, Frisco, TX 75034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 864-7353
  3. 3
    ANADEL Center for Foot & Ankle Reconstruction Las Colinas
    701 Tuscan Dr Ste 205, Irving, TX 75039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 864-7353
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    OrthoCare Institute
    3550 Parkwood Blvd Ste 302, Frisco, TX 75034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 573-7802
  5. 5
    OrthoCare Institute
    5941 Dallas Pkwy, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 573-7802
  6. 6
    OrthoCare Institute
    4301 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 573-7802

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Oct 06, 2021
    At the beginning of the year I was slightly in my mind losing my ability to walk properly and it was becoming so unbearable not only for my knees, also my hip and back was experiencing pain as well. Found it very hard to hold up the structural support of my upper body. I was really down after seeing one doctor and was told nothing could be done for me. From the bottom of my heart I want to thank the entire staff to Kelly, Emily, Mara and more importantly for Dr. O for giving me the confidence and putting me at ease that I would be in great hands. Dr. O will let you know without a question or a doubt that he is on top of his Podiatrist game when it come to correcting or fixing an issue when it comes to the feet. I see why you where voted in 2021 the Best in “D” magazine. There are still awesome doctors out there that truly care about a patient’s health and well being. So I thank you!!!
    K T — Oct 06, 2021
    About Dr. Nere Onosode, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Nigerian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1376862391
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Louisville Affiliated Hospitals
    Internship
    • University Of Louisville
    Medical Education
    • Medical School - New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nere Onosode, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Onosode is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Onosode has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Onosode has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Onosode. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Onosode.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Onosode, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Onosode appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

