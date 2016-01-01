Dr. Neralagadde Prasad, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prasad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neralagadde Prasad, DDS
Overview
Dr. Neralagadde Prasad, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Oxford, AL.
Dr. Prasad works at
Locations
1
Aspen Dental105 Oxford Exchange Blvd, Oxford, AL 36203 Directions (844) 228-9100
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Neralagadde Prasad, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prasad has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prasad accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prasad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Prasad has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prasad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prasad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prasad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.