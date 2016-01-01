Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nephi Jones, MD
Overview
Dr. Nephi Jones, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Brookings, SD.
Dr. Jones works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Avera Medical Group Specialty Care Brookings A Department of Brookings310 22nd Ave, Brookings, SD 57006 Directions (515) 988-6692
-
2
Avera Medical Group Brookings400 22nd Ave, Brookings, SD 57006 Directions (605) 697-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookings Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jones?
About Dr. Nephi Jones, MD
- Podiatry
- English
- 1063906394
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones works at
Dr. Jones has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.