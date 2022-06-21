Dr. Neofitos Stefanides, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stefanides is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neofitos Stefanides, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neofitos Stefanides, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Garden City, NY. They completed their fellowship with Eugene M Wolf, md
Dr. Stefanides works at
Locations
All Island Orthopedics825 E Gate Blvd, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (718) 989-8515Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
All Island Orthopedics22215 Northern Blvd Ste La, Bayside, NY 11361 Directions (718) 989-8515Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
All Island Orthopedics119 W 57th St Ste 717, New York, NY 10019 Directions (718) 989-8515Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
After being in excruciating pain for several months I saw Dr Stefanides for my left knee meniscus repair. Words can't describe how awesome I feel. I recommend him in a heartbeat. Words can't describe how great I feel.
About Dr. Neofitos Stefanides, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English, Greek and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Eugene M Wolf, md
- New York Medical College
- New York University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Stefanides speaks Greek and Spanish.
