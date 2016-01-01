Dr. Nenita Belen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nenita Belen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nenita Belen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Redlands, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Dr. Belen works at
Locations
-
1
Inland Psychiatric Medical Grp1809 W REDLANDS BLVD, Redlands, CA 92373 Directions (909) 335-3026Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Belen?
About Dr. Nenita Belen, MD
- Psychiatry
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1740349307
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Belen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Belen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Belen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Belen works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Belen. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Belen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Belen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.