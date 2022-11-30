Overview

Dr. Nengchun Huang, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They completed their fellowship with Beth Israel Med Center



Dr. Huang works at Valley Parkinson Clinic in Los Gatos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Function Testing, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.