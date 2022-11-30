Dr. Nengchun Huang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nengchun Huang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nengchun Huang, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They completed their fellowship with Beth Israel Med Center
Dr. Huang works at
Locations
Valley Parkinson Clinic15000 Los Gatos Blvd Ste 8, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 358-2876
Moayed Ali MD800 Pollard Rd Ste C30, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 376-0316
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Sonora
- Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
- Oroville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have had Essential Tremors for years. I got a Medtronic DBS years ago and had it replaced by a Boston Scientific DBS so that I could have an MRI. I was diagnosed with Parkinson's this year. Dr. Huang has been my movement disorder doctor throughout this process. I highly recommend him. He is very patient in explaining issues and extremely knowledgeable.
About Dr. Nengchun Huang, MD
- Neurology
- English, Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Med Center
- Li Jewish Med Center
- Shanghai School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang works at
Dr. Huang has seen patients for Cognitive Function Testing, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Huang speaks Mandarin.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
