Dr. Selvaraj has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nemalan Selvaraj, DO
Overview
Dr. Nemalan Selvaraj, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center, Lee Memorial Hospital and Southwestern Vermont Medical Center.
Dr. Selvaraj works at
Locations
-
1
Lpg Pulmonary At Metro13340 Metro Pkwy Ste 200, Fort Myers, FL 33966 Directions (239) 343-0550
-
2
Gulf Coast Medical Center13681 Doctors Way, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 343-0574
-
3
Advanced Heart Center LLC14051 Metropolis Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 343-9270
-
4
Lpg Cardiology - Healthpark Commons16261 Bass Rd Ste 300, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 343-0550
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- Southwestern Vermont Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Selvaraj?
Dr silveraj is a great listener and provided me with excellent care. His Treatment plan is exactly what I need
About Dr. Nemalan Selvaraj, DO
- Cardiology
- English
- 1821350539
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Cardiology, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Selvaraj accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Selvaraj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Selvaraj works at
Dr. Selvaraj has seen patients for Heart Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Selvaraj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Selvaraj. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Selvaraj.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Selvaraj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Selvaraj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.