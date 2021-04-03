Dr. Nema Uwaydah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uwaydah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nema Uwaydah, MD
Dr. Nema Uwaydah, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine.
Nema I Uwaydah, Md, PA2636 S Loop W Ste 501, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 360-7053
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
Great as always. Super caring as a family member
- Family Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Ks Med Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Virginia Commonwealth University
Dr. Uwaydah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Uwaydah accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Uwaydah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Uwaydah speaks Arabic and Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Uwaydah. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uwaydah.
