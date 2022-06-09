Dr. Runyan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nema Runyan, MD
Overview
Dr. Nema Runyan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.
Locations
- 1 9124 E Main St, Mesa, AZ 85207 Directions (480) 295-8070
- 2 3305 W Maritana Dr, St Pete Beach, FL 33706 Directions (727) 345-3908
- 3 5110 E Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 295-8072
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Runyan was great, really listened and took time to treat me indivdually.
About Dr. Nema Runyan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1619953171
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
