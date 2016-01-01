Overview

Dr. Nelya Pavlenko, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center.



Dr. Pavlenko works at The Vancouver Clinic in Vancouver, WA with other offices in Hillsboro, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.