Dr. Nely Aldrich, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Dr. Nely Aldrich, MD is a Dermatologist in Hudson, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

Dr. Aldrich works at Apex Dermatology & Skin Surgery Center in Hudson, OH with other offices in Westlake, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Apex Dermatology and Skin Surgery Center
    5655 Hudson Dr Ste 301, Hudson, OH 44236 (330) 653-3376
    Building B
    950 Clague Rd Ste 104, Westlake, OH 44145 (440) 250-2452

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Telogen Effluvium
Hair Loss
Actinic Keratosis
Telogen Effluvium
Hair Loss
Actinic Keratosis

Telogen Effluvium
Hair Loss
Actinic Keratosis
Acne
Birthmark
Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriasis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Boil
Cellulitis
Contact Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Granuloma of Skin
Hidradenitis
Hives
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Rash
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shingles
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Veins
Warts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 14, 2021
    Dr. Aldrich is knowledgeable, pleasant, and straightforward. She relieved a major flareup of eczema on my hands and arms after just one appointment, and she is helping me to maintain my skin (after a follow-up) so that it doesn't flare up again. The appointments have not felt rushed, and I have felt that she was considerate of my questions and answered them completely and clearly. I would very much recommend her -- and have already to a family member!
    Kim — May 14, 2021
    About Dr. Nely Aldrich, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912297490
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Hospitals Case Medical Center
    Internship
    • Akron City Hosp Summa Hlth Sys
    Medical Education
    • Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
