Overview

Dr. Nely Aldrich, MD is a Dermatologist in Hudson, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.



Dr. Aldrich works at Apex Dermatology & Skin Surgery Center in Hudson, OH with other offices in Westlake, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.