Dr. Nelson Medina Villanueva, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
Dr. Nelson Medina Villanueva, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Poinciana, FL. They graduated from Universidad Iberoamericana and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, AdventHealth Celebration, Adventhealth Orlando, HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital and UCF Lake Nona Hospital.

Dr. Medina Villanueva works at Florida Lung Asthma and Sleep Specialists Poinciana in Poinciana, FL with other offices in Celebration, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Poinciana
    4553 Pleasant Hill Rd, Poinciana, FL 34759 (407) 848-3743
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Florida Lung, Asthma & Sleep Specialists
    2940 Mallory Cir Ste 204, Celebration, FL 34747 (407) 987-2917

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
  • AdventHealth Celebration
  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital
  • UCF Lake Nona Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Nelson Medina Villanueva, MD

    Specialties
    Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    1790016160
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
    Residency
    MORRISTOWN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
    Medical Education
    Universidad Iberoamericana
    Board Certifications
    Critical Care Medicine and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nelson Medina Villanueva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Medina Villanueva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Medina Villanueva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Medina Villanueva has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Medina Villanueva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Medina Villanueva. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Medina Villanueva.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Medina Villanueva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Medina Villanueva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

