Overview

Dr. Nelson Velazquez, DO is a Dermatologist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Velazquez works at Dermatology Associates Sgcl Ctr in Beckley, WV with other offices in Princeton, WV, Hagerstown, MD, Martinsburg, WV, Hurricane, WV, Logan, WV and Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Acne and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.