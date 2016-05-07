See All Dermatologists in Beckley, WV
Dr. Nelson Velazquez, DO

Dermatology
3 (13)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nelson Velazquez, DO is a Dermatologist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Velazquez works at Dermatology Associates Sgcl Ctr in Beckley, WV with other offices in Princeton, WV, Hagerstown, MD, Martinsburg, WV, Hurricane, WV, Logan, WV and Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Acne and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eastern Pathology
    94 Brookshire Ln, Beckley, WV 25801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 252-2673
  2. 2
    Dermatology Associates and Surgery Center
    508 New Hope Rd Ste 102, Princeton, WV 24740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 487-9100
  3. 3
    Dermatology Associates and Surgery Center
    1110 Professional Ct Ste 201, Hagerstown, MD 21740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 707-6920
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Dermatology Associates and Surgery Center
    1000 Tavern Rd Ste 400, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 350-8733
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    Dermatology Associates and Surgery Center
    1401 Hospital Dr Ste 101, Hurricane, WV 25526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (681) 235-7253
  6. 6
    Dermatology Associates and Surgery Center
    300 Prosperity Ln Ste 207, Logan, WV 25601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 752-8202
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  7. 7
    Dermatology Associates and Surgery Center
    300 Kenton Dr, Charleston, WV 25311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 345-1966
  8. 8
    Dermatology Associates and Surgery Center
    100 New Hope Rd, Princeton, WV 24740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 487-9100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Itchy Skin
Acne
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Acne
Intertrigo

Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Wendell Bailey in Martinsburg, WV — May 07, 2016
    About Dr. Nelson Velazquez, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730189747
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and MOHS Micrographic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nelson Velazquez, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Velazquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Velazquez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Velazquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Velazquez has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Acne and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Velazquez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Velazquez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Velazquez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Velazquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Velazquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

