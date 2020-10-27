Overview

Dr. Nelson Trujillo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.



Dr. Trujillo works at Boulder Heart, Boulder Colorado in Boulder, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.