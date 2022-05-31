Dr. Nelson Soohoo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soohoo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nelson Soohoo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nelson Soohoo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their residency with Emory University School Of Med
Dr. Soohoo works at
Locations
UCLA Medical Center100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 755, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 319-1234
Renee Meyer Luskin Children's Clinic1250 16th St Ste 2100, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 319-1234
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw doctor Soohoo because I had years of foot pain. I had gone to a podiatrist and a physical therapist, but they could not help me. The physical therapist had another patient who had seen Dr. Soohoo with great results. Dr. Soohoo performed a surgery that transferred a tendon that was completely torn. The surgery was intense and complicated, and the recovery was fairly long, but the results have been incredible! I can walk, exercise and live a normal life without pain. I am thrilled and would do it again in a heartbeat knowing the end results were so amazing.
About Dr. Nelson Soohoo, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School Of Med
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soohoo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soohoo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soohoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soohoo has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Tibia and Fibula Fractures and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soohoo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Soohoo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soohoo.
