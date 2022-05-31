Overview

Dr. Nelson Soohoo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their residency with Emory University School Of Med



Dr. Soohoo works at S Andrew Schwartz MD in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Tibia and Fibula Fractures and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.