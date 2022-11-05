Dr. Nelson Sabates, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nelson Sabates, MD
Overview
Dr. Nelson Sabates, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Health Truman Medical Center.
Dr. Sabates works at
Locations
-
1
Truman Medical Eye Center - Lakewood7900 Lees Summit Rd, Kansas City, MO 64139 Directions (913) 261-2020Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
University Health Pharmacy2101 Charlotte St Ste 190, Kansas City, MO 64108 Directions (816) 404-3900Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
3
Leawood Eye Center11261 Nall Ave, Leawood, KS 66211 Directions (913) 261-2020Wednesday8:00am -Thursday8:00am -
-
4
Independence Eye Center4741 S Arrowhead Dr Ste B, Independence, MO 64055 Directions (913) 261-2020
-
5
St. Luke's Medical Plaza 14320 Wornall Rd Ste 336, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (913) 261-2020Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
-
6
St. Joseph Eye Center1329 Village Dr, Saint Joseph, MO 64506 Directions (913) 261-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- University Health Truman Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
As he has consistently demonstrated, Dr. Sabates is the consummate professional doctor. His demeanor and skillful interactions with patients present quiet confidence resulting from many years of steadfast dedication to both his field and those entrusted to his compassionate care.
About Dr. Nelson Sabates, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285632356
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Dean a McGee Eye Inst-Okla Coll Med
- St Lukes Hosp
- University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine
- University Of Missouri-Kansas City
Dr. Sabates works at
