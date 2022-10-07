Dr. Nelson Preschel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Preschel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nelson Preschel, MD
Overview
Dr. Nelson Preschel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Faculty Med University Ctrl Venezuela and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Hospital West.
Locations
1
Premium Eye Centers2925 Aventura Blvd, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 222-7082Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
2
Premium Eye Centers - Miami2441 Douglas Rd, Coral Gables, FL 33145 Directions (305) 222-7082
3
Premium Eye Centers Pembroke Pines17900 NW 5th St Ste 204, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029 Directions (954) 436-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I went past wenesda to do my right catarat at the outpatient care in memorial west. im a very complicate and picky person, and i went thinking that something might no be right. what asuch kind and good experience, since the registration secretary till the last person, the discharge nurse, the most sweet, comprensive and lovely in the world!!! what a great staff, and they do care about you eyes! keepme calling to interest if every thing is right!!!! professional and so caring the dr Nelson Preschel staff, and he is a tremendous eye surgery. Paty fernandez eternally grateful.
About Dr. Nelson Preschel, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124015540
Education & Certifications
- Phillips Eye Institute
- New York Eye & Ear Infirmary
- Beth Israel Med Center
- Faculty Med University Ctrl Venezuela
- Central U of Venezuela
Dr. Preschel speaks Spanish.
