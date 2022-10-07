See All Ophthalmologists in Aventura, FL
Dr. Nelson Preschel, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Nelson Preschel, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (30)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Nelson Preschel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Faculty Med University Ctrl Venezuela and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Hospital West.

Dr. Preschel works at Pediatric Psychology Associates in Aventura, FL with other offices in Coral Gables, FL and Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Premium Eye Centers
    2925 Aventura Blvd, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 222-7082
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Premium Eye Centers - Miami
    2441 Douglas Rd, Coral Gables, FL 33145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 222-7082
  3. 3
    Premium Eye Centers Pembroke Pines
    17900 NW 5th St Ste 204, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 436-2200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital Miramar
  • Memorial Hospital West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pterygium
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Blepharitis
Pterygium
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Blepharitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aphakia
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Disorders Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Uveitis
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Preschel?

    Oct 07, 2022
    I went past wenesda to do my right catarat at the outpatient care in memorial west. im a very complicate and picky person, and i went thinking that something might no be right. what asuch kind and good experience, since the registration secretary till the last person, the discharge nurse, the most sweet, comprensive and lovely in the world!!! what a great staff, and they do care about you eyes! keepme calling to interest if every thing is right!!!! professional and so caring the dr Nelson Preschel staff, and he is a tremendous eye surgery. Paty fernandez eternally grateful.
    paty fernandez — Oct 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nelson Preschel, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nelson Preschel, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Preschel to family and friends

    Dr. Preschel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Preschel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nelson Preschel, MD.

    About Dr. Nelson Preschel, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124015540
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Phillips Eye Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York Eye & Ear Infirmary
    Residency
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Faculty Med University Ctrl Venezuela
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Central U of Venezuela
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nelson Preschel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Preschel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Preschel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Preschel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Preschel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Preschel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Preschel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Preschel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Nelson Preschel, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.