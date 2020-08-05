Dr. Nelson Prager, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nelson Prager, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nelson Prager, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They graduated from University Of Colorado and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, North Suburban Medical Center, The Medical Center of Aurora, Ogallala Community Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital and Sidney Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Prager works at
Locations
-
1
Aurora Denver Cardiology Associates1444 S Potomac St Ste 390, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 385-0979
-
2
Aurora Denver Cardiology Associates1601 E 19th Ave Ste 5000, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 385-0978
-
3
Aurora Denver Cardiology Associates - Thornton9195 Grant St Ste 200, Thornton, CO 80229 Directions (303) 276-7751Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- North Suburban Medical Center
- The Medical Center of Aurora
- Ogallala Community Hospital
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Sidney Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Colorado Access
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midlands Choice
- MultiPlan
- Prime Health Services
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Prager installed my pacemaker on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He was recommended by my cardiologist, Dr. Nampalli Vijay, who no longer does pacemaker insertion procedures. Since I had never met Dr. Prager, my wife and I felt more comfortable if we could meet him prior to the procedure. We were impressed that on very short notice Dr. Prager agreed to meet us and rearranged his schedule for us to meet with him at his office on Monday, July 20. Meeting him provided my wife and I with the comfort level we needed for me to go confidently into the pacemaker procedure. We were impressed with Dr. Prager and are happy to give him an excellent recommendation here.
About Dr. Nelson Prager, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1952397895
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Hospital- Washington University Medical Center|Barnes-Jewish Hospital
- Healthone Psl Medical Center|Presbyterian/St. Luke?s Medical Center
- University Of Colorado
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
