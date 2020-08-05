Overview

Dr. Nelson Prager, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They graduated from University Of Colorado and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, North Suburban Medical Center, The Medical Center of Aurora, Ogallala Community Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital and Sidney Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Prager works at Aurora Denver Cardiology Associates in Aurora, CO with other offices in Denver, CO and Thornton, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.