Overview

Dr. Nelson Ploch, MD is an Urology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Colleton Medical Center, Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center, Trident Medical Center and Roper Hospital.



Dr. Ploch works at Palmetto Adult & Children's Urology in North Charleston, SC with other offices in SUMMERVILLE, SC and Summerville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.