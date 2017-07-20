Dr. Pichardo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson Pichardo, MD
Overview
Dr. Nelson Pichardo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Davenport, FL. They completed their residency with Advocate Il Masonic Med Center
Dr. Pichardo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
IMA Medical Center of Davenport - The Pichardo Clinic111 Webb Dr, Davenport, FL 33837 Directions (863) 421-9447Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Heart Of Florida
- Winter Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pichardo?
Dr.Pichardo is a great caring and experienced Doctor. He has been my Doctor and my husband's Doctor for 15 years. He is no longer practicing in his clinic in Davenport. Yes is another Doctors but not my Doctor. Lots of Dr. Pichardo's patients are leaving because he is not there is not the same without him in the clinic. You are welcome back anytime to your clinic Dr. Pichardo and we will go back.
About Dr. Nelson Pichardo, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1356321665
Education & Certifications
- Advocate Il Masonic Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pichardo accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pichardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pichardo works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Pichardo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pichardo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pichardo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pichardo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.