Dr. Owyoung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson Owyoung, MD
Overview
Dr. Nelson Owyoung, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Alhambra Hospital Medical Center, Garfield Medical Center and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Owyoung works at
Locations
Nelson Owyoung, 1048 S Garfield Ave Ste 202, Alhambra, CA 91801
Hospital Affiliations
- Alhambra Hospital Medical Center
- Garfield Medical Center
- San Gabriel Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
excellent
About Dr. Nelson Owyoung, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1073543641
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Owyoung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
