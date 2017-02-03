Dr. Niu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson Niu, MB
Overview
Dr. Nelson Niu, MB is a Pediatrics Specialist in Gaithersburg, MD.
Dr. Niu works at
Locations
Nelson Niu MD, 843 Quince Orchard Blvd Ste A, Gaithersburg, MD 20878, (301) 990-2544
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We were fortunate to have Dr. Niu suggested to us as a pediatrician for our newborn first son in 1997. Dr Niu continued to care for both of our children while we were still in the area until around 2010 and we feel our children received the best of care. Dr. Niu was very supportive of breast feeding and attachment parenting and we have two very happy, healthy children to prove in its effectiveness.
About Dr. Nelson Niu, MB
- Pediatrics
- English, Chinese
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Niu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Niu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Niu works at
Dr. Niu speaks Chinese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Niu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niu.
