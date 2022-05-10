See All Allergists & Immunologists in Davenport, FL
Dr. Nelson Nieves, MD

Allergy
3.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nelson Nieves, MD is an Allergy Specialist in Davenport, FL. They specialize in Allergy, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Nieves works at Family Care Physicians Group, Inc in Davenport, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Family Care Physician Group
    45669 Highway 27, Davenport, FL 33897 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 866-2551

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteopenia
Allergic Rhinitis
Headache
Osteopenia
Allergic Rhinitis
Headache

Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    May 10, 2022
    Dr Nieves never fails to impress me. As a Registered Nurse of 40 years, i admit i am critical of doctors at times. I am married to a man with complicated medical history and want only the best for him. I am so thankful to have found Dr Nieves., a practitioner i trust with our lives…literally. It’s difficult to find a doctor that is both knowledgeable and caring.. Dr Nieves is both but to the extreme. He is brilliant with an extensive knowledge base, years of experience yet keeps up on the latest research and treatments. He doesn’t just care about his patients medical history.. he genuinely enjoys getting to know them as people and understand their lives. He takes the time to thoroughly evaluate, treat, educate and laugh with his patients. He is one of a kind! Thank you Dr Nieves & your sweet staff for working so hard to provide quality care. It is such a pleasure to be treated as a human by a human. Bless you all.
    Linda A Bobrowski — May 10, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Nelson Nieves, MD
    About Dr. Nelson Nieves, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1841327236
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nelson Nieves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nieves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nieves has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nieves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nieves works at Family Care Physicians Group, Inc in Davenport, FL. View the full address on Dr. Nieves’s profile.

    Dr. Nieves has seen patients for Osteopenia and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nieves on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Nieves. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nieves.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nieves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nieves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.