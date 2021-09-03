Overview

Dr. Nelson Lum, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Hospital Levelland, Covenant Hospital Plainview, Covenant Medical Center, Covenant Medical Center - Lakeside, Lubbock Heart Hospital and Medical Arts Hospital.



Dr. Lum works at Southwest Diagnostic Clinic LLP in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Dyslipidemia and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.