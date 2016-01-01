Dr. Nelson Lui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nelson Lui, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nelson Lui, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Gaithersburg, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 11908 Darnestown Rd Ste D, Gaithersburg, MD 20878 Directions (301) 990-1620
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nelson Lui, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1285687228
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
