Dr. Nelson Lamarche, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University C.E.T.E.C., School of Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Lamarche works at Monmouth Cardiology Associates LLC in Eatontown, NJ with other offices in Freehold, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Heart Palpitations and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.