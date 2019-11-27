See All Ophthalmologists in Stuart, FL
Dr. Nelson Klaus, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nelson Klaus, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.

Dr. Klaus works at Stuart Eye Institute in Stuart, FL with other offices in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Stye and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stuart Eye Institute PA
    2090 Se Ocean Blvd, Stuart, FL 34996 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 287-8777
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Stuart Eye Institute
    1701 SE Hillmoor Dr # 15, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 335-1766

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • CSX Railroad
    • Davis Vision
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Superior Vision
    • TPA
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 27, 2019
    I know Dr. Klaus for ~9 Years. After my left eye was healed from retina detachment he performed cataract surgery on both eyes and did a perfect job. I got on the retina eye 20/25 and the other 20/15 Vision. It lasted for ~8 years until my right eye decided 2 month ago to get a detachment too. During the healing of the retina I got a problem with my cornea and Dr. Klaus was the one that took care of it and he scheduled me for check-ups even on days he was normally in surgery and not in the office just to make sure everything progresses normally. If I could I would double the 5 stars for him. He was excellent 8 years ago with the cataract surgery and was exceptionally now with treating my cornea problem too.
    Mark B. — Nov 27, 2019
    About Dr. Nelson Klaus, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154373322
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Univ of TX Med Branch
    Medical Education
    • University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nelson Klaus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klaus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Klaus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Klaus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Klaus has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Stye and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klaus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Klaus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klaus.

