Dr. Nelson Klaus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klaus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nelson Klaus, MD
Overview
Dr. Nelson Klaus, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Dr. Klaus works at
Locations
-
1
Stuart Eye Institute PA2090 Se Ocean Blvd, Stuart, FL 34996 Directions (772) 287-8777Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Stuart Eye Institute1701 SE Hillmoor Dr # 15, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 335-1766
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- CSX Railroad
- Davis Vision
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Superior Vision
- TPA
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klaus?
I know Dr. Klaus for ~9 Years. After my left eye was healed from retina detachment he performed cataract surgery on both eyes and did a perfect job. I got on the retina eye 20/25 and the other 20/15 Vision. It lasted for ~8 years until my right eye decided 2 month ago to get a detachment too. During the healing of the retina I got a problem with my cornea and Dr. Klaus was the one that took care of it and he scheduled me for check-ups even on days he was normally in surgery and not in the office just to make sure everything progresses normally. If I could I would double the 5 stars for him. He was excellent 8 years ago with the cataract surgery and was exceptionally now with treating my cornea problem too.
About Dr. Nelson Klaus, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1154373322
Education & Certifications
- Univ of TX Med Branch
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klaus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klaus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klaus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klaus works at
Dr. Klaus has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Stye and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klaus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Klaus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klaus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klaus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klaus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.