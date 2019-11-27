Overview

Dr. Nelson Klaus, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.



Dr. Klaus works at Stuart Eye Institute in Stuart, FL with other offices in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Stye and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.