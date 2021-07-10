See All Oncologists in Rockville, MD
Oncology
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Dr. Nelson Kalil, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Fac Med U Catolica Rio Grande Sul and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.

Dr. Kalil works at Nelson Gustavo Neder Kalil M.d. in Rockville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Nelson Gustavo Neder Kalil M.d.
    6000 Executive Blvd Ste 620, Rockville, MD 20852 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 467-5888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Suburban Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Hypercoagulable State
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Hypercoagulable State
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)

Treatment frequency



Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Jul 10, 2021
    Dr Khalil is wonderful!! He has seen my son for years. He spends so much time explaining everything and is always so compassionate. He is also extremely knowledgeable. He is an amazing hematologist.
    Angela — Jul 10, 2021
    About Dr. Nelson Kalil, MD

    • Oncology
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, Portuguese
    • 1427074707
    Education & Certifications

    • Natl Cancer Inst
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    • Fac Med U Catolica Rio Grande Sul
    • Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nelson Kalil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kalil has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kalil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kalil works at Nelson Gustavo Neder Kalil M.d. in Rockville, MD. View the full address on Dr. Kalil’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalil. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalil.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

