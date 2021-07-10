Dr. Nelson Kalil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nelson Kalil, MD
Overview
Dr. Nelson Kalil, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Fac Med U Catolica Rio Grande Sul and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.
Locations
Nelson Gustavo Neder Kalil M.d.6000 Executive Blvd Ste 620, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (240) 467-5888
Hospital Affiliations
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Khalil is wonderful!! He has seen my son for years. He spends so much time explaining everything and is always so compassionate. He is also extremely knowledgeable. He is an amazing hematologist.
About Dr. Nelson Kalil, MD
- Oncology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
Education & Certifications
- Natl Cancer Inst
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Fac Med U Catolica Rio Grande Sul
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Kalil has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalil speaks Portuguese.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalil. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalil.
