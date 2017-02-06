See All Psychiatrists in Miami, FL
Dr. Nelson Hernandez, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (10)
Call for new patient details
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nelson Hernandez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Hernandez works at Cioffi Psychiatric Mental Health Group in Miami, FL with other offices in Coral Gables, FL and Miramar, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cioffi Psychiatric Mental Health Group
    1300 Coral Way Ste 208, Miami, FL 33145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 644-0622
  2. 2
    Banyan Health Systems Inc
    3850 W Flagler St, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 774-3334
  3. 3
    Miami Personal Mgmt.
    4215 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL 33155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 703-9735
  4. 4
    New Identity Wellness Center LLC
    14601 SW 29th St Ste 107, Miramar, FL 33027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 589-1971

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 06, 2017
    El Dr.Nelson D. Hernandez es un profesional digno de respeto y admiracion, atiende a sus pacientes con mucha bondad, carismatico, buen sentido del humor, comprensible y muy agnegado ante su trabajo, que DIOS siempre lo bendiga y le de muchisima salud. Soy paciente del Dr, hace 17 años y no lo cambio por otro. Espero que alguna mente envidiosa no borre este comentario mio, quizas ya esten pensando que soy un paciente decerebrado, cada cual con su opinion. Viva Mi Dr, preferido, Me atiendo Coral w
    Lazarito y Rey in Miami, FL — Feb 06, 2017
    About Dr. Nelson Hernandez, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285625079
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hernandez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hernandez has seen patients for Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

