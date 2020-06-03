Overview

Dr. Nelson Gomez, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Pontifical Xavierian University Faculty of Medicine|Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and HCA Florida South Shore Hospital.



Dr. Gomez works at Pulmonary Associates of Brandon in Brandon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Low Blood Oxygen Level along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.