Dr. Nelson Fazio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nelson Fazio, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They completed their fellowship with Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
Locations
- 1 133 Montgomery Ave, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions (914) 713-8517
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Fazio is an excellent physician. He is up to date on medical practices but most importantly, he is kind, caring and empathetic. I especially like that he does not overbook his patients. You always get seen in a timely manner, usually within a few minutes of your appointment time. His office is clean and well organized, and his staff is friendly. My husband and I are very satisfied with Dr Fazio and highly recommend him.
About Dr. Nelson Fazio, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Westchester Medical Center
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fazio has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Fazio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fazio.
