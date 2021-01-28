Dr. Nelson Liou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nelson Liou, MD
Overview
Dr. Nelson Liou, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Houston Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Otolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery1977 Butler Blvd Ste E5200, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-5900Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Institute for Voice and Swallowing at Baylor College of Medicine7200 Cambridge St # 9B, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-5900
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Liou figured out what all the ENT's in the Woodlands area could not. I'm still a little mad he took my perfect tonsils out of an abundance of caution, but when I bring it up, my wife slaps me in the back of the head and says "he saved your life". Yes he did, he can keep the tonsils. Dr. Liou is a fantastic Doctor w/ excellent bedside manner. i highly recommend.
About Dr. Nelson Liou, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1518298587
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College of Medicine, DeBakey Department of Surgery
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liou has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liou has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Vocal Cord Paralysis and Oral Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Liou. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liou.
