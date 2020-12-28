Overview

Dr. Nelson Dela Rosa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Cassville and Mercy Hospital Springfield.



Dr. Dela Rosa works at Mercy Internal Medicine Group in Springfield, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.