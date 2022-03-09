Overview

Dr. Nelson Davino, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School.



Dr. Davino works at TEXAS CHILDRENS HEALTH CENTERS in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.