Dr. Cordero has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson Cordero, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nelson Cordero, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Oakland Park, FL. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center and Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Cordero works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ventre Medical Associates1400 E Oakland Park Blvd Ste 210, Oakland Park, FL 33334 Directions (954) 561-6222
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cordero?
About Dr. Nelson Cordero, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1033351184
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cordero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cordero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cordero works at
Dr. Cordero has seen patients for Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, Tobacco Use Disorder and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cordero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Cordero. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cordero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cordero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cordero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.