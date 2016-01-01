Overview

Dr. Nelson Cook, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Cook works at Anniston Family Practice in Anniston, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.