Dr. Nelson Chu, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Nephrology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kent Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Chu works at Fresenius Medical Care Warwick in Warwick, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.