Dr. Nelson Chao, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.5 (26)
Call for new patient details
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nelson Chao, MD is a Pulmonologist in Shelton, CT. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Odense University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.

Dr. Chao works at Allergy & Pulmonary Specialists in Shelton, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Allergy & Pulmonary Specialists PC
    4 Corporate Dr Ste 268, Shelton, CT 06484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 402-0377

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bridgeport Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Acute Bronchitis
Bronchitis
Asthma
Acute Bronchitis
Bronchitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 09, 2022
    Wonderful experience with Dr Chao. Very through and caring. Excellent job. Thank you for all your help Jay R
    Jay R — Feb 09, 2022
    About Dr. Nelson Chao, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1619974896
    Education & Certifications

    • Odense University / College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chao has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chao works at Allergy & Pulmonary Specialists in Shelton, CT. View the full address on Dr. Chao’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Chao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

