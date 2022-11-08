See All Hand Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Nelson Castillo, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5 (29)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nelson Castillo, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.

Dr. Castillo works at Nelson Center for Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nelson Center for Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
    5445 Meridian Mark Rd Ste 395, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (470) 440-1777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital
  • Wellstar North Fulton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Bennett's Fracture Chevron Icon
Bicep Injuries Chevron Icon
Bicep Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Biceps Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Broken Finger Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Eczema Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Hand Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Hand Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Intersection Syndrome Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kienbock's Disease Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Disorders Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis of Hand and Wrist Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Nodulosis Chevron Icon
Scaphoid Fractures Chevron Icon
Scaphoidectomy - Four Corner Fusion Chevron Icon
Scaphotrapeziotrapezoid Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strain of Muscle and-or Tendon of Forearm Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Thumb Basal Joint Arthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Volar Radial Wrist Ganglion Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • Tricare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 08, 2022
    Dr. Castillo is an incredible surgeon. It's been 4 weeks since my surgery and my results are AMAZING! He adjusted his schedule to fit me in the same week, and has been extremely kind and patient with me for the entire process, thoroughly explaining the procedure and associated risks (despite me being 30 minutes late to my appointment) and has continued to check in regularly post op. I would recommend him to all my family and friends.
    KA — Nov 08, 2022
    About Dr. Nelson Castillo, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1689876526
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Emory University
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

