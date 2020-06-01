See All Hand Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Nelson Botwinick, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nelson Botwinick, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Botwinick works at Neonatology (Newborn Medicine) in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Neuroplasty, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    New York Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
    170 William St, New York, NY 10038

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Neuroplasty
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Neuroplasty
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Neuroplasty
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Ganglion Cyst
Hand Fracture
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Broken Arm
Carpal Tunnel Release
De Quervain's Disease
Joint Pain
Trigger Finger
Wrist Fracture
Dupuytren's Contracture
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer
Hand Tendon Repair
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Steroid Injection
Wrist Replacement
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Injection
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Clavicle Fracture
De Quervain's Release
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Elbow Sprain
Elbow Tenotomy
Excision of Humerus
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal
Excision of Radius or Ulna
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Humerus Fracture
Internal Derangement of Knee
Joint Drainage
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Peripheral Nerve Block
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Scapular Fracture
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Sjögren's Syndrome
Systemic Sclerosis
Trigger Finger Release
Wrist Fusion
    Aetna
    Anthem
    AvMed
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    EmblemHealth
    Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    MVP Health Care
    Oxford Health Plans
    UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jun 01, 2020
    On time spends time with patient
    Suzie Eisenstat — Jun 01, 2020
    About Dr. Nelson Botwinick, MD

    Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    42 years of experience
    English
    1225061518
    Education & Certifications

    Bellevue Hosp Ctr/NYU Med Ctr
    Bellevue-Nyu
    New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital|Nyu Affil Hosps
    New York University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nelson Botwinick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Botwinick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Botwinick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Botwinick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Botwinick works at Neonatology (Newborn Medicine) in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Botwinick’s profile.

    Dr. Botwinick has seen patients for Neuroplasty, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Botwinick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Botwinick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Botwinick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Botwinick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Botwinick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

