Dr. Nelson Botwinick, MD
Dr. Nelson Botwinick, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
New York Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital170 William St, New York, NY 10038 Directions (212) 312-5598
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
About Dr. Nelson Botwinick, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- Bellevue Hosp Ctr/NYU Med Ctr
- Bellevue-Nyu
- New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital|Nyu Affil Hosps
- New York University School of Medicine
Dr. Botwinick has seen patients for Neuroplasty, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Botwinick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
