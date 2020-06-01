Overview

Dr. Nelson Botwinick, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Botwinick works at Neonatology (Newborn Medicine) in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Neuroplasty, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.