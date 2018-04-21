Overview

Dr. Nelson Bennett, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bennett works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Peyronie's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.