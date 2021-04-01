Dr. Nelson Aguilar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aguilar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nelson Aguilar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nelson Aguilar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lauderhill, FL.
Dr. Aguilar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Maytin & Uria MD PA4300 N University Dr Ste B107, Lauderhill, FL 33351 Directions (954) 746-6900
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aguilar?
Very knowledgeable; safe place; kind Doctor
About Dr. Nelson Aguilar, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1760687842
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aguilar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aguilar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aguilar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aguilar works at
Dr. Aguilar speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Aguilar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aguilar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aguilar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aguilar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.