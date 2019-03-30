Overview

Dr. Nelly Perez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Estero, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Inst Tecnologico de Santo Domingo and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Perez works at Bonita Internal Medicine in Estero, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.