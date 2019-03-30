Dr. Nelly Perez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nelly Perez, MD
Overview
Dr. Nelly Perez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Estero, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Inst Tecnologico de Santo Domingo and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Perez works at
Locations
-
1
Bonita Internal Medicine3501 Health Center Blvd Ste 2160, Estero, FL 34135 Directions (239) 948-4470
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perez?
Dr. Perez is wonderful. She takes the time to get to know her patient, and being a concierge doctor, is always available!
About Dr. Nelly Perez, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1407948680
Education & Certifications
- Hackensack MC
- Hackensack MC
- Inst Tecnologico de Santo Domingo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perez accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perez works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.