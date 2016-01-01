Dr. Nelly Mauras, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mauras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nelly Mauras, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nelly Mauras, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Dr. Mauras works at
Locations
Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Jacksonville807 Childrens Way Fl 6, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 697-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nelly Mauras, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia Medical Center
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Mayo Grad Sch
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS
- Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mauras has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mauras accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mauras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mauras works at
Dr. Mauras speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mauras. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mauras.
