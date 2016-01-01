See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in New York, NY
Dr. Nelly Loo, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nelly Loo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Loo works at LOO NELLY T MD OFFICE in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Nelly T. Loo M.d. PC
    198 Canal St Ste 503, New York, NY 10013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 267-7200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoporosis
Indigestion
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Osteoporosis
Indigestion
Electrocardiogram (EKG)

Osteoporosis
Indigestion
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Arthritis
Bronchospasm
Chest Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Difficulty With Walking
Dyslipidemia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Headache
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Lipid Disorders
Osteopenia
Pharyngitis
Proteinuria
Rash
Shortness of Breath
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anxiety
Arthritis of the Elbow
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chronic Laryngitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 1
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Earwax Buildup
Esophagitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hypercalcemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Otitis Media
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Prostatitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Shingles
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Tension Headache
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tonsillitis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance Carriers

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Nelly Loo, MD

    Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    37 years of experience
    English, Chinese
    1548229818
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Loo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Loo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Loo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

