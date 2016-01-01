Overview

Dr. N Jines, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN MARCOS / ACADEMY OF HUMAN MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Jines works at Saint Barnabas PICU Associates in Livingston, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.