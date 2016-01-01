Dr. N Jines, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jines is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. N Jines, MD
Overview
Dr. N Jines, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN MARCOS / ACADEMY OF HUMAN MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Jines works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dept of Pediatrics94 Old Short Hills Rd # 403E, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 520-7135
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jines?
About Dr. N Jines, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1487876306
Education & Certifications
- John H Stroger Hospital of Cook County (Illinois)
- NATIONAL HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN MARCOS / ACADEMY OF HUMAN MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jines accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jines using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jines works at
Dr. Jines has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jines.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jines, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jines appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.