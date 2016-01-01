See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Livingston, NJ
Dr. N Jines, MD

Critical Care Medicine
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. N Jines, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN MARCOS / ACADEMY OF HUMAN MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Jines works at Saint Barnabas PICU Associates in Livingston, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dept of Pediatrics
    94 Old Short Hills Rd # 403E, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 520-7135

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain Injury
Traumatic Brain Injury
Brain Injury
Traumatic Brain Injury

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    About Dr. N Jines, MD

    • Critical Care Medicine
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1487876306
    Education & Certifications

    • John H Stroger Hospital of Cook County (Illinois)
    • NATIONAL HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN MARCOS / ACADEMY OF HUMAN MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. N Jines, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jines is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jines works at Saint Barnabas PICU Associates in Livingston, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Jines’s profile.

    Dr. Jines has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jines.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jines, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jines appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

