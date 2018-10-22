See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Winston Salem, NC
Obstetrics & Gynecology
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nellie Crawford, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Crawford works at Novant Health Primary Walk in Care Forsyth in Winston Salem, NC with other offices in Albany, GA.

These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Clemmons Medical Center.

Locations

    Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    3333 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27103
    Phoebe Maternal Fetal Medicine
    417 W 3rd Ave, Albany, GA 31701

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Syphilis Screening
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Syphilis Screening
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test

Syphilis Screening
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Bacteriuria Screening
Breast Cancer Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Dipstick Urinalysis
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
First Trimester Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Gonorrhea Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Infertility Evaluation
Mammography
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Phenylketonuria Screening
Pregnancy Test
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaginosis Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adenomyosis
Amniocentesis
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
C-Section
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Colporrhaphy
Ectopic Pregnancy
Endometriosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Gynecologic Cancer
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Maternal Anemia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Ovarian Cysts
Preeclampsia
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Uterine Cancer
Uterine Fibroids
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Wound Repair
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 22, 2018
    I fell in Love with Doctor!!!!!
    Augusta, GA — Oct 22, 2018
    About Dr. Nellie Crawford, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1740591833
    Education & Certifications

    • EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Dr. Crawford has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crawford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Crawford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.

