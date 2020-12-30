See All General Surgeons in Bronx, NY
Dr. Nella Shapiro, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (14)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nella Shapiro, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.

Dr. Shapiro works at New York Cancer & Blood Specialists in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Breast Cancer and Excision of Breast Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nella Shapiro, M.d.
    2425 Eastchester Rd, Bronx, NY 10469 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 405-0400

Admitting Hospitals
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Montefiore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Excision of Breast Tumor
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Excision of Breast Tumor

Treatment frequency



Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Prevention Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Breast Needle Localization Chevron Icon
Breast Procedure Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 30, 2020
    Excellent breast surgeon. Have a great bedside manner and very pleasant. I love Dr. Shapiro
    Altagracia Acosta — Dec 30, 2020
    About Dr. Nella Shapiro, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 51 years of experience
    • English
    • 1225074941
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Montefiore Weiler
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nella Shapiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shapiro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shapiro works at New York Cancer & Blood Specialists in Bronx, NY. View the full address on Dr. Shapiro’s profile.

    Dr. Shapiro has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Breast Cancer and Excision of Breast Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shapiro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapiro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapiro.

